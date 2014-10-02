BRIEF-Altus TFI signs cooperation agreement

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Altus Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych S.A. :

* Said on Wednesday has signed a cooperation agreement with Forum Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych SA (Forum TFI), effective Oct. 1

* Said Altus Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych SA (Altus TFI) will manage a number of selected Forum TFI’ clients’ portfolios of liquid assets and closed-end investment funds

* Said, moreover, Altus TFI will create a closed-end investment funds dedicated to its customers and will be responsible for mutual distribution of products and services

* Said ALTUS TFI will be entitled to 50% of the fees from the managed portfolios and other financial instruments

* Said has also agreed with Forum TFI on acting as intermediaries to each other in selling and purchasing investment fund units investing in liquid assets offered by both firms

