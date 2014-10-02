FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Altus TFI signs cooperation agreement
October 2, 2014 / 1:21 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Altus TFI signs cooperation agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Altus Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych S.A. :

* Said on Wednesday has signed a cooperation agreement with Forum Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych SA (Forum TFI), effective Oct. 1

* Said Altus Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych SA (Altus TFI) will manage a number of selected Forum TFI’ clients’ portfolios of liquid assets and closed-end investment funds

* Said, moreover, Altus TFI will create a closed-end investment funds dedicated to its customers and will be responsible for mutual distribution of products and services

* Said ALTUS TFI will be entitled to 50% of the fees from the managed portfolios and other financial instruments

* Said has also agreed with Forum TFI on acting as intermediaries to each other in selling and purchasing investment fund units investing in liquid assets offered by both firms

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
