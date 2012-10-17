FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Korea buys 4,000 T aluminium for Dec
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
October 17, 2012 / 7:11 AM / 5 years ago

S.Korea buys 4,000 T aluminium for Dec

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Oct 17 (Reuters) - South Korea has bought a combined 4,000 tonnes of
aluminium for arrivals by Dec. 20 via tenders on Wednesday, the state-run Public
Procurement Service said on its website (www.g2b.go.kr).
    Details of the purchases are as follows:
    TONNES     SUPPLIER                   PREMIUM(CIF/T) ORIGIN
    2,000     LG International Corp      $224           Non-Western
              
    2,000     Glencore International AG  $249           Western
                        
    
    * Note: For products of Western origin, the agency excludes those from
China, India, Russia and Egypt. All of the products should be from London Metal
Exchange (LME) registered brands.
    The metals were bought at the above premiums over LME prices, the government
procurement agency said. 

 (Reporting By Jane Chung; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.