FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Alba's Q3 production, sales steady
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bahrain
October 14, 2012 / 2:20 PM / 5 years ago

Alba's Q3 production, sales steady

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ABU DHABI, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Aluminium Bahrain , the world’s fourth-largest aluminum smelter, said production and sales were steady in the third quarter and it expects full-year output to exceed the 2011 level.

Production was 219,681 tonnes compared with 222,553 tonnes in the same period a year ago. Sales were 218,507 tonnes compared with 220,608 tonnes, Alba said on Sunday.

“For the year, Alba is projecting to exceed the record production it has achieved in 2011,” chief executive Tim Murray said in a statement.

The company’s production increased by 4,405 tonnes in the first nine months of the year to 663,214 tonnes compared with the same period of 2011, while sales stood at 664,552 tonnes.

Last week Alcoa Inc said it would pay Alba $85 million in cash and enter long-term raw material supply contracts to settle the Bahraini firm’s racketeering and fraud lawsuit against it.

Alba is 69 percent owned by Bahraini sovereign wealth fund Mumtalakat. Saudi Arabia holds 20 percent. (Reporting By Maha El Dahan; Editing by Erica Billingham)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.