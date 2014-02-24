FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Producers seek Q2 aluminium premium of $370-375/T from Japan buyers
Sections
Featured
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
World
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 24, 2014 / 10:52 AM / 4 years ago

Producers seek Q2 aluminium premium of $370-375/T from Japan buyers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Top aluminium producers have offered Japanese buyers a record premium of $370-375 per tonne for April-June primary metal shipments, up 45-47 percent from the previous quarter, four sources involved in quarterly pricing talks said on Monday.

Japan is Asia’s biggest importer of the metal and the premiums for primary metal shipments it agrees to pay each quarter over the London Metal Exchange (LME) cash price set the benchmark for the region.

For the January-March quarter, Japanese buyers mostly agreed to pay a premium of $255 per tonne , up at least 3 percent from the prior quarter and matching a record high hit in 2012.

The latest quarterly pricing negotiations began this month between Japanese buyers and miners including Rio Tinto Ltd and United Company Rusal Plc , and are expected to continue to next month.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.