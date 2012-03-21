FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea buys 2,000 T of aluminium ingot for June
#Basic Materials
March 21, 2012 / 4:40 AM / 6 years ago

S.Korea buys 2,000 T of aluminium ingot for June

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, March 21 (Reuters) - South Korea has bought a total
of 2,000 tonnes of high-grade primary aluminium ingot registered
on the London Metal Exchange(LME) via tenders that closed on
Tuesday, the state-run Public Procurement Service said on its
website (www.g2b.co.kr).  	
    Details of the purchases are as follows:  	
    TONNES    SUPPLIER                 PREMIUM(CIF/T)    	
    1,000     Sumitomo Corp Korea      $152            	
    1,000     LG International Corp    $147            	
               	
    Note: The above premiums were made over the London Metal
Exchange prices on a cost, insurance and freight (CIF) basis.  	
	
 (Reporting By Eunhye Shin; Editing by Joseph Radford)

