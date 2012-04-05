FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea buys 3,000 T aluminium ingot for June
#Basic Materials
April 5, 2012 / 7:05 AM / 6 years ago

S.Korea buys 3,000 T aluminium ingot for June

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, April 5 (Reuters) - South Korea has bought a total of
3,000 tonnes of high-grade primary aluminium ingot registered on
the London Metal Exchange (LME) via tenders closed on Wednesday,
the state-run Public Procurement Service said on its website
(www.g2b.go.kr).	
    	
    Details of the purchases are as follows:	
    TONNES    SUPPLIER                    PREMIUM(CIF/T)	
    2,000     Metal Park Corp             $160.8	
    1,000     Glencore International AG   $155	
              	
    Note: The above premiums were made over the London Metal
Exchange prices on a cost, insurance and freight (CIF) basis.   	
	
 (Reporting By Eunhye Shin; Editing by Chris Lewis)

