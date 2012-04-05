S.Korea buys 3,000 T aluminium ingot for June

SEOUL, April 5 (Reuters) - South Korea has bought a total of 3,000 tonnes of high-grade primary aluminium ingot registered on the London Metal Exchange (LME) via tenders closed on Wednesday, the state-run Public Procurement Service said on its website (www.g2b.go.kr). Details of the purchases are as follows: TONNES SUPPLIER PREMIUM(CIF/T) 2,000 Metal Park Corp $160.8 1,000 Glencore International AG $155 Note: The above premiums were made over the London Metal Exchange prices on a cost, insurance and freight (CIF) basis. (Reporting By Eunhye Shin; Editing by Chris Lewis)