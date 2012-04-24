FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea buys 3,000 T aluminium ingot for July
April 24, 2012 / 9:01 AM / in 5 years

S.Korea buys 3,000 T aluminium ingot for July

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, April 24 (Reuters) - South Korea has bought a total
of 3,000 tonnes of high-grade primary aluminium ingot registered
on the London Metal Exchange (LME) via tenders closed on
Tuesday, the state-run Public Procurement Service said on its
website (www.g2b.go.kr).	
    Details are as follows:  	
    TONNES    SUPPLIER                    PREMIUM(CIF/T)  	
    2,000     Metal Park Corp             $176.8  	
    1,000     Glencore International AG   $182	
              	
    Note: The above premiums were made over the London Metal
Exchange prices on a cost, insurance and freight (CIF) basis.   
 	
	
 (Reporting By Eunhye Shin; Editing by Ed Lane)

