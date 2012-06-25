S.Korea buys 4,000 T aluminium for Sept

SEOUL, June 25 (Reuters) - South Korea purchased a total of 4,000 tonnes of aluminium for arrivals by September 20 via tenders on June 21, the state-run Public Procurement Service said on its website (www.g2b.go.kr). Details of the purchases are as follows: TONNE SUPPLIER PREMIUM(CIF/T) 2,000 Glencore International AG $235 1,000 LG International Corp $242 1,000 Metal Park Corp $207.2 *Note: The above premiums were made over London Metal Exchange (LME) prices. (Reporting By Eunhye Shin; Editing by Sunil Nair)