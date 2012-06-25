FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea buys 4,000 T aluminium for Sept
June 25, 2012 / 1:06 AM / 5 years ago

S.Korea buys 4,000 T aluminium for Sept

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, June 25 (Reuters) - South Korea purchased a total of
4,000 tonnes of aluminium for arrivals by September 20 via
tenders on June 21, the state-run Public Procurement Service
said on its website (www.g2b.go.kr).
    Details of the purchases are as follows:  
    TONNE   SUPPLIER                   PREMIUM(CIF/T)    
    2,000   Glencore International AG  $235
            
    1,000   LG International Corp      $242
            
    1,000   Metal Park Corp            $207.2
    *Note: The above premiums were made over London Metal
Exchange (LME) prices.  

 (Reporting By Eunhye Shin; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
