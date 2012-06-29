FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S. Korea buys 6,000 T aluminium for Sept
#Basic Materials
June 29, 2012 / 1:01 AM / 5 years ago

S. Korea buys 6,000 T aluminium for Sept

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, June 29 (Reuters) - South Korea purchased a total of
6,000 tonnes of aluminium for arrivals by Sept. 20 via tenders
on June 28, the state-run Public Procurement Service said on its
website (www.g2b.go.kr).
    Details of the purchases are as follows:
    TONNE SUPPLIER                   PREMIUM(CIF/T)  ORIGIN     
  
    3,000 LG International Corp      $235            Non-Western
             
    2,000 LG International Corp      $240            Western
    1,000 Glencore International AG  $245            Western
          
    *Note: The above premiums were made over London Metal
Exchange (LME) prices.   

 (Reporting By Eunhye Shin; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
