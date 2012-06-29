S. Korea buys 6,000 T aluminium for Sept

SEOUL, June 29 (Reuters) - South Korea purchased a total of 6,000 tonnes of aluminium for arrivals by Sept. 20 via tenders on June 28, the state-run Public Procurement Service said on its website (www.g2b.go.kr). Details of the purchases are as follows: TONNE SUPPLIER PREMIUM(CIF/T) ORIGIN 3,000 LG International Corp $235 Non-Western 2,000 LG International Corp $240 Western 1,000 Glencore International AG $245 Western *Note: The above premiums were made over London Metal Exchange (LME) prices. (Reporting By Eunhye Shin; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)