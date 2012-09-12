FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea buys 6,000 T aluminium for Nov
#Basic Materials
September 12, 2012 / 8:36 AM / in 5 years

S.Korea buys 6,000 T aluminium for Nov

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, Sept 12 (Reuters) - South Korea has bought a combined
6,000 tonnes of aluminium for arrivals by Nov. 25 via tenders on
Wednesday, the state-run Public Procurement Service said on its
website (www.g2b.go.kr).
    Details of the purchases are as follows:
    TONNE SUPPLIER                  PREMIUM(CIF/T)   ORIGIN
    1,000 Glencore International AG $245             Western
          
    2,000 LG International Corp     $262             Western
          
    1,000 LG International Corp     $230             Non-Western
    2,000 Glencore International AG $227.5           Non-Western
    *Note: For products of Western origin, the agency excludes
those from China, India, Russia and Egypt. All of the products
should be from London Metal Exchange (LME) registered brands and
arrive to the port of Incheon.
    The metals were bought at the above premiums over LME
prices, the government procurement agency said. 

 (Reporting By Jane Chung; Editing by Himani Sarkar)
 (Jane.Chung@thomsonreuters.com; +82-2-3704-5644; Reuters
Messaging: jane.chung.reuters.com@reuters.net)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
