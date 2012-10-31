FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea buys 4,000 T aluminium for Jan
#Switzerland Market Report
October 31, 2012 / 8:16 AM / in 5 years

S.Korea buys 4,000 T aluminium for Jan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Oct 31 (Reuters) - South Korea has bought a combined
4,000 tonnes of aluminium for arrivals by Jan. 15 via tenders on
Wednesday, the state-run Public Procurement Service said on its
website (www.g2b.go.kr).
    Details of the purchases are as follows:
    TONNES SUPPLIER                  PREMIUM(CIF/T)  ORIGIN
    2,000  LG International Corp     $247            Western
           
    2,000  Glencore International AG $222            Non-Western
           
    
    * Note: For Western origin products, the agency excludes
those from China, Russia, India and Egypt. All of the products
should be from London Metal Exchange (LME) registered brands.
    The metals were bought at the above premiums over LME
prices, the government procurement agency said.

 (Reporting by Jane Chung; Editing by Anand Basu)

