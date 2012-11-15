FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Korea buys 4,000 T aluminium for January
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
Trump’s Iran threats risk a U.S. break with Europe
Commentary
Trump’s Iran threats risk a U.S. break with Europe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Switzerland Market Report
November 15, 2012 / 8:31 AM / in 5 years

S.Korea buys 4,000 T aluminium for January

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Nov 15 (Reuters) - South Korea has bought a total of
4,000 tonnes of aluminium for arrivals by Jan. 31, 2013 via
tenders on Thursday, state-run Public Procurement Service said
on its website (www.g2b.go.kr).
    Details of the purchases are as follows:
    TONNES SUPPLIER                  PREMIUM(CIF/T)  ORIGIN
    1,000  LG International Corp     $238            Non-Western
           
    1,000  Glencore International AG $234            Non-Western
    2,000  Sumitomo Corp Korea       $237            Western
    Note: For Western origin products, the agency excludes those
from China, Russia, India and Egypt. All of the metals should be
from London Metal Exchange (LME) registered brands.
    The agency added the metals were bought at the above
premiums over LME prices.

 (Reporting By Jane Chung; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.