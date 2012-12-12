Global aluminium makers switch to quarterly pricing in Asia

* Global producers offer yearly contracts using quarterly premiums

* Traders offer yearly premiums of $230 to $250 for 2013 term shipments

* Buyers willing to take up quarterly premiums due to record fees

By Polly Yam and Melanie Burton

HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Global producers of aluminium ingots are turning away yearly premiums in favour of quarterly pricing for 2013 term shipments to Asia, to take advantage of spot premiums that scaled records this year, traders said on Wednesday.

Global producers required buyers in Asia to pay premiums, or a surcharge to secure physical metal over the cash London Metal Exchange aluminium price, based on the quarterly main Japan ports (MJP) premium.

The move will make the MJP premium, seen as the Asian benchmark, and which typically reflects spot premiums, more important than previous years.

“The aluminium market premiums have been pushed up so much they are now a significant part of the price that is unhedgeable. For both producers and consumers there is significant uncertainty over where premiums will go,” said analyst Nic Brown of Natixis in London.

“It doesn’t surprise me at all that they would move to quarterly prices, because you can be a lot more confident you are not going to get destroyed to the upside or the downside than if you set terms for a year,” he added.

Some Japanese buyers agreed a term premium of $240 per tonne with Rio Tinto Alcan for delivery in January to March 2013, down from a record benchmark $254 to $255 for the current quarter. The $240 premium is still more than double the $112 for January to March this year.

International trading houses offered yearly premiums for 2013 shipments at about $230 to $250 per tonne for delivery to Hong Kong and mainland China, traders said.

Global producers in previous years offered yearly and half-yearly premiums for term shipments to buyers in Asia. The yearly premiums were at around $98 to $110 to Hong Kong and mainland China this year and about $100 to $110 in 2011.

But premiums in the spot market in Asia reached a record above $260 per tonne in the second half of this year because of low availability of physical metal.

RISK OF MISSING OUT ON SPOT GAINS

A source at a global producer said the company did not want to risk setting annual premiums too low, missing out if the spot market shot higher.

“We did not offer yearly and mid-year premiums for 2013 term shipments. This is the first time as far as I remember,” said the source who declined to be identified as he is not authorised to speak to the media.

Most producers wanted contracts on a floating basis and would sign long term frame contracts based on quarterly MJP for Asia, a trader at an international trading house in Singapore said.

“Even the Russians want to move towards a floating basis. But you can still find some suppliers, mostly trading houses, willing to do fixed,” he said.

The world’s largest producer, Russia’s Rusal, expects to shift all its aluminium supply contracts for 2013 to floating premiums, an official said in October.

The quarterly premium looked acceptable because few buyers were willing to lock in record premiums for one year, given sluggish prospects for global growth, traders said.

“Unless the premium is below $200, we would not sign any yearly premium contracts,” said a buyer in China’s southern province of Guangdong.

Spot premiums rose to records this year as much of the metal in the global market remains locked up in financial deals, making it difficult for manufacturers to get physical supplies.

Typically in such financial deals, traders buy physical metal and simultaneously sell forward at a profit, while striking a warehouse deal to store it cheaply in the interim.

LME stockpiles reached a record 5.207 million tonnes last month. The figure was reported at 5.168 million tonnes on Wednesday, but most of the metal is stuck in long queues at warehouses because some firms take in more metal than they move out. (Editing by Clarence Fernandez)