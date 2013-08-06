Aluminium premiums dip in Europe after move to reform storage

* Premiums paid with duty slip to $260-285/t in Europe

* Political pressure on storage weighs on premiums

* LME proposal for storage overhaul prompts uncertainty

By Harpreet Bhal

LONDON, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Aluminium premiums have slipped in Europe this week due in part to proposals to address bottlenecks associated with warehouse ownership, but they remain near record levels as the market assesses the future of the metals storage business.

Traders said London Metal Exchange (LME) proposals aimed at easing waiting times through a broad rule change boosted expectations supplies would be easier to access in the future, but uncertainty remained about the scale of the impact, keeping premiums from falling further.

Aluminium premiums, paid over the LME cash price on a cost, insurance and freight basis, have been at record highs of around $300 per tonne since last year, despite an oversupplied market, as warehouses are able to take in more metal than is required to be delivered out to the market.

Warehouse operators, including banks and trading houses, make money from building up stocks and allowing queues of many months to form among customers to withdraw metal, all the while charging them rent for storage.

“What we’re seeing is a very gradual reduction but nothing steep. If you want to buy aluminium you would still struggle to find any cheap metal,” one aluminium trader said.

Premiums paid for aluminium with duty over cash prices were quoted at around $260-285 a tonne, down from around $295-$300 a tonne previously, while those for material on which duty has not been paid was at around $200-220 a tonne.

The LME in early July came up with a proposal, aiming to link load-in and load-out rates for warehouses with queues with a waiting time of more than 100 calendar days for material, which is open to the metals market for a three-month consultation period.

CLAMOUR TO OVERHAUL SYSTEM

Pressure has been building up in recent weeks from politicians and consumers for an overhaul of the metal storage system.

In the U.S, a Senate committee questioned whether commercial banks should control oil pipelines, power plants and metals warehouses and the Department of Justice has started a preliminary probe into the metals warehousing industry following complaints that storage firms have inflated prices, sources said.

The LME and warehouse-owner Goldman Sachs were also named as defendants in a U.S. class action alleging illegal agreement to inflate aluminium prices.

“Due to the political pressure it will be difficult for the warehouses to refuse the LME’s proposals. It has weakened the ability of the warehouses to resist them,” a second trader said.

In the wake of the pressure, traders said Goldman Sachs’ move to appease metals customers by offering immediate access to aluminium stored in its Metro warehouses will do little to help bring down aluminium premiums. (Additional reporting by Maytaal Angel; editing by James Jukwey)