Rio Tinto Alcan sees possible deficit in 2015 in aluminium market
May 12, 2015 / 7:55 AM / 2 years ago

Rio Tinto Alcan sees possible deficit in 2015 in aluminium market

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, May 12 (Reuters) - Rio Tinto Alcan <RIOXXA.UL], the mining giant’s aluminium business, expects a global deficit in the aluminum market in 2015 despite good figures in the first quarter, the company’s chief executive said on Tuesday.

Speaking at the CRU Aluminium industry conference in Dubai CEO Alf Barios said he expected a pick up in demand in China.

He also said he expected demand to grow by four percent per year and sees price volatility continuing in the short term while inventory levels by 2020 should fall to nine weeks from the current 12 weeks. (Reporting by Maha El Dahan; editing by Jason Neely)

