S.Korea buys 2,000 T of aluminium for March
December 24, 2014 / 7:55 AM / 3 years ago

S.Korea buys 2,000 T of aluminium for March

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 24 (Reuters) - South Korea has bought 2,000 tonnes of
aluminium for March 11, 2015 arrival via tenders closed on
Tuesday, said a source from the state-run Public Procurement
Service.
    Details of the purchase are as follows:
    TONNES     SUPPLIER              ORIGIN       PREMIUM(CIF/T)
    1,000      Glencore Int'l AG     Australia    $404.9
    1,000      Dreample              India        $387
    
    * Note: The above premiums were made over London Metal
Exchange (LME) prices. The shipment will arrive at the port of
Busan.

 (Reporting By Brian Kim; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

