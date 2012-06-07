Tajik Jan-May aluminium output falls 7.4 pct yr/yr - source

* TALCO produces 122,338 tonnes aluminium in Jan-May -source

By Roman Kozhevnikov

DUSHANBE, June 7 (Reuters) - Production at Tajikistan’s state-owned aluminium smelter, the largest in former Soviet Central Asia, fell by 7.4 percent year-on-year in the first five months of 2012 after an extensive plant revamp, a source close to the company’s management said.

Tajikistan Aluminium Company, or TALCO, produced 122,338 tonnes of the metal in January-May 2012 versus 132,058 tonnes in the same five months last year, the source, who declined to be named, told Reuters on Thursday.

The main reason for the decline was lower monthly production rates in early 2012 as the smelter ramped up output following a modernisation programme completed toward the end of last year. A 15-day stoppage of Uzbek gas supplies also hit output in April.

The smelter’s production is crucial to the economy of Tajikistan, the poorest of 15 former Soviet republics. The metal accounted for 45.1 percent of Tajikistan’s export revenues in the first quarter of 2012.

TALCO still plans to meet its 2012 output target of 332,500 tonnes after the resumption in April of gas supplies from Uzbekistan. Its neighbour cut supplies for the first 15 days of April before a new contract was signed.

If it meets its full-year target, TALCO would restore production approximately to 2010 levels after a 20 percent decline to 277,584 tonnes in 2011. (Writing by Robin Paxton; Editing by Paul Tait)