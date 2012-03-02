FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
March 2, 2012 / 5:05 PM / 6 years ago

Alcoa raises coil, flat product prices by 5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 2 (Reuters) - Alcoa Inc will raise prices on some of its coil and flat sheet products by 5 percent starting March 1, the aluminum producer said late on Thursday.

The aluminum giant sent a note to its global aerospace, ground transportation and industrial and specialty products customers this week announcing the price increase on all new orders received on or after March 1.

The following product prices will be increased: 2xxx, 7xxx HT Coil & Flat Sheet 5% price increase

Alcoa said, it will honor all existing orders and firm agreements confirmed prior to March 1.

An Alcoa spokesman said the company raised these high performance alloys, because of their strong demand in the aerospace industry.

