BRIEF-U.S. judge dismisses aluminum antitrust price-fixing litigation
August 29, 2014 / 9:30 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-U.S. judge dismisses aluminum antitrust price-fixing litigation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 29 (Reuters) - * U.S. judge dismisses antitrust litigation accusing banks and commodity

companies of fixing aluminum prices -- court ruling * U.S. district judge katherine forrest says commercial end user plaintiffs and

consumer end user plaintiffs lack antitrust standing, and cannot try to bring

their claims again * Judge also dismisses lawsuits by other purchasers, mag instrument, agfa corp,

but gives them permission to try to bring their claims again * Judge says that while defendants’ actions affected aluminum prices, the

lawsuits suggest it was merely a consequence of their desire to make money,

not the result of an illegal antitrust conspiracy

