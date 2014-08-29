BRIEF-U.S. judge dismisses aluminum antitrust price-fixing litigation

Aug 29 (Reuters) - * U.S. judge dismisses antitrust litigation accusing banks and commodity
companies of fixing aluminum prices -- court ruling * U.S. district judge katherine forrest says commercial end user plaintiffs and
consumer end user plaintiffs lack antitrust standing, and cannot try to bring
their claims again * Judge also dismisses lawsuits by other purchasers, mag instrument, agfa corp,
but gives them permission to try to bring their claims again * Judge says that while defendants’ actions affected aluminum prices, the
lawsuits suggest it was merely a consequence of their desire to make money,
not the result of an illegal antitrust conspiracy