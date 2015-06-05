Century Aluminum and union resume talks amid Kentucky smelter lockout

NEW YORK, June 5 (Reuters) - Century Aluminum and unionized workers at its Hawesville, Kentucky, smelter resumed negotiations on Friday, more than three weeks after a lockout began, the local chapter of the United Steelworkers said in a post on its website.

Talks will continue on Monday after a recess this weekend, the union said. Output at the 244,000 tonne-per-year smelter has not been affected, according to Century, which is controlled by Swiss commodities tradehouse Glencore. (Reporting By Luc Cohen)