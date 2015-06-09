Century, union reach new tentative labor deal in lockout's 4th week

NEW YORK, June 9 (Reuters) - Century Aluminum and unionized workers at its Hawesville, Kentucky smelter reached a new tentative agreement on Tuesday, four weeks after a lockout began, the company said on its website.

The more-than 560 members of United Steelworkers Local 9423, who have rejected four previous agreements, still need to vote on the agreement before the lockout at the 244,000-tonne-per-year smelter ends.

The union and Century, controlled by Swiss commodities trade house Glencore, resumed negotiations last week.