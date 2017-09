NEW YORK, June 10 (Reuters) - United Steelworkers (USW) Local 9423:

* Union members will vote on Thursday on a new tentative agreement reached between union and Century Aluminum, controlled by Glencore * Ratification would end a month-long lockout at 244,000 tonne-per-year smelter in Hawesville, Kentucky Source: USW website (bit.ly/1DBeR3U) (Reporting By Luc Cohen)