NEW YORK, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Century Aluminum :

* Operations at 224,000 tonne-per-plant in Charleston, South Carolina area have continued and “we don’t currently expect any significant impact to operations from the flooding,” said Century, which is controlled by Glencore PLC * Flooding across South Carolina from historic rains has closed some 550 roads and killed 11 people (Reporting By Luc Cohen)