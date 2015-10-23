China's Zhongwang evading aluminum import duties - U.S. group

(Reuters) - U.S. aluminum extruders have accused Zhongwang Group, the world’s second largest producer of aluminum extrusions, of evading U.S. import duties, firing the first salvo in an escalating dispute over China’s ballooning exports.

In a petition filed with the U.S. Commerce Department late Thursday, the U.S. Aluminum Extruders Council (AEC) alleged China Zhongwang Holdings Ltd is shipping extruded aluminum products, including pallets and 5050 alloy extrusions, into the United States without paying duties.

Extrusion is the process of shaping aluminum, by forcing it to flow through an opening in a die.

The complaint asked the government to clarify that pallets and 5050 alloys are subject to the antidumping and counterveiling duties introduced in 2011. The ruling marked a major victory for U.S. extruders that argued Chinese exports were unfairly subsidized.

The AEC said in its complaint that Zhongwang’s shipments of both materials into the United States have increased substantially since the duties were put in place.

The Commerce Department has 45 days to initiate an investigation.

The filing is the first formal move to curb China’s aluminum exports, which U.S. producers say have grown steadily over the past year.

The U.S. industry has been the most vocal on the issue, with U.S. producer Alcoa Inc claiming it has hurt prices and margins, helping push London Metal Exchange prices to six-year lows.

The Aluminum Association, which represents aluminum producers and fabricators, has called on U.S. regulators to probe mislabeling of China’s exports of semifabricated aluminum products to avoid paying duties.

The AEC’s case is separate from any action the Aluminum Association might take, but it highlights deepening worries about the long-term impact of China’s surplus inventory of aluminum on the global market.