Aluminum price-fixing claims rejected by U.S. appeals court

NEW YORK, Aug 9 (Reuters) - A federal appeals court on Tuesday upheld the dismissal of nationwide antitrust litigation accusing banks and commodity companies of conspiring to drive up aluminum prices by reducing supply.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan said so-called commercial end users and consumer end users lacked standing to pursue antitrust claims because they did not, and could not, suffer antitrust injury. It also said the plaintiffs did not adequately plead their state law claims.

The plaintiffs had accused Goldman Sachs Group Inc, JPMorgan Chase & Co, the mining company Glencore Plc , and various commodity trading, metals mining and metals warehousing companies of having colluded from 2009 to 2012 to manipulate prices by stockpiling inventory. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)