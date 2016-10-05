U.S. judge dismisses aluminum price-fixing litigation

NEW YORK, Oct 5 (Reuters) - A federal judge on Wednesday dismissed nationwide litigation by aluminum purchasers who accused banks and commodity companies of conspiring to drive up the metal's prices by reducing supply, forcing them to overpay.

The decision by U.S. District Judge Katherine Forrest in Manhattan against "first level" purchasers came two months after a federal appeals court upheld her August 2014 dismissal of similar claims by commercial end users and consumer end users, known as "indirect" purchasers. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Bernard Orr)