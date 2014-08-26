FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Judge dismisses LME from aluminum price-fixing lawsuits
August 26, 2014

Judge dismisses LME from aluminum price-fixing lawsuits

NEW YORK, Aug 26 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge has dismissed London Metal Exchange Ltd as a defendant from nationwide antitrust litigation over the alleged fixing of aluminum prices.

In a decision made public on Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Katherine Forrest in Manhattan said the LME was an “organ” of the UK government and immune from the lawsuit under the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act.

Forrest’s decision does not affect other defendants in the case, which include Glencore Plc, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, JPMorgan Chase & Co, and various commodity trading, metals mining and metals warehousing companies. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

