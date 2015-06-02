FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ameren will not extend Noranda aluminum plant's power contract
June 2, 2015 / 7:31 PM / 2 years ago

Ameren will not extend Noranda aluminum plant's power contract

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 2 (Reuters) - Noranda Aluminum Holding Corp will have to seek a new power supplier or renegotiate a new contract with Ameren Corp in five years to keep its Missouri smelter running, the latest obstacle for its only primary aluminum plant.

Energy provider Ameren’s Missouri division told Noranda last Thursday it will not extend a power contract for its smelter in New Madrid after the current contract expires in 2020, Noranda said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

That was the five years’ notice needed to avoid an automatic one-year renewal.

Reporting by Luc Cohen; editing by Josephine Mason and Chizu Nomiyama

