UPDATE 1-U.S. senators urge CFTC to review aluminum markets, LME

By Douwe Miedema

WASHINGTON, Sept 26 (Reuters) - U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown on Friday urged the Commodity Futures Trading Commission to crack down on the London Metal Exchange, citing concerns its policies may be inflating aluminum prices.

Brown, a crusader against the role that Wall Street banks play in commodity markets, warned that Congress would write new laws if the CFTC and foreign regulators were unable to fix what he called “ongoing irregularities” in the market.

“We ask that the CFTC immediately examine the effects that the current warehousing system (has) in order to determine whether the LME and its U.S.-based warehouses are in compliance with all applicable U.S. trading laws,” the Ohio Democrat said in a letter to the CFTC’s current four members.

The letter was also signed by two other Democratic Senators, Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts - another fierce Wall Street critic - and Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin.

The CFTC declined to comment.

The LME is struggling to resolve a years-long controversy after complaints from brewers, which use aluminum for beer cans, and others that excessive stockpiling by warehouses owned by Wall Street banks is driving up prices.

The CFTC, which regulates derivatives, and the Department of Justice, have been looking into allegations of manipulation of metal storage since last summer.

The CFTC should make sure that the LME complies with the agency’s rules, the letter said, identifying several LME policies as problematic and a possible cause for skewing the market and making it vulnerable to manipulation.

The LME, the largest aluminum futures exchange, is owned by Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. But most of its warehouses are owned by banks such as Goldman Sachs or trading companies such as Glencore.

It is regulated in Britain by the Financial Conduct Authority, but the CFTC holds sway over its U.S. business, and the 2010 Dodd-Frank law adopted after the financial crisis requires the agency to renew the LME’s U.S. license.

The senators urged the CFTC to hold off approving its registration as a so-called Foreign Board of Trade to give Congress sufficient time to make legislative changes that would force the CFTC to take action.

The first step for the CFTC was to work with foreign regulators to make sure LME was in compliance, the letter said. If that failed, Congress might make legislative changes that would to improve oversight of foreign boards of trade.

Brown has held a series of hearings on the role that Wall Street plays in physical commodities. Since then, the Federal Reserve has started a review of its policy that allowed such activities, and several large banks have at least partially pulled out of the business. (Reporting by Douwe Miedema; Editing by Sandra Maler and Dan Grebler)