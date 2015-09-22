Aluminum demand to rise to 78 million tonnes by 2025 -Rio Tinto

VANCOUVER, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Global aluminum demand will rise by 24 million tonnes to 78 million tonnes annually by 2025, a Rio Tinto executive said at an industry conference on Tuesday, though market fundamentals will continue to force further capacity closures.

“Demand for our products is clearly healthy. The issue we face is excessive supply,” Alfredo Barrios, Rio Tinto’s chief executive for aluminum, said at Metal Bulletin’s International Aluminum conference in Vancouver, adding that the aluminum market should return to balance in the next five years. (Reporting By Luc Cohen; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)