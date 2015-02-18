FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Alvarez & Marsal names Age Lindenbergh managing director
#Market News
February 18, 2015 / 11:20 AM / 3 years ago

MOVES-Alvarez & Marsal names Age Lindenbergh managing director

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Business management advisory firm Alvarez & Marsal named Age Lindenbergh managing director and leader of its financial services transactions team in Europe.

Based in Amsterdam, Lindenbergh will also focus on building A&M’s transaction advisory group across the Benelux region.

Prior to joining A&M, Lindenbergh was a senior transactions and restructuring partner at audit firm KPMG in Amsterdam, leading restructuring and supporting banks and insurers with capital planning. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
