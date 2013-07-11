FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Alvarion shares halted in Tel Aviv pending announcement
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 11, 2013 / 8:01 AM / 4 years ago

Alvarion shares halted in Tel Aviv pending announcement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM, July 11 (Reuters) - The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange halted trading in shares of wireless broadband technology firm Alvarion Ltd pending an announcement by the company.

“The company said it intends to publish a statement based on reports regarding a request to appoint a receiver for the company’s assets,” the Tel Aviv bourse said on Thursday.

Israeli newspapers reported that Silicon Valley Bank had petitioned a Tel Aviv court to appoint a receiver for Alvarion over a $3 million debt that the bank says the company cannot repay.

The company had struggled to gain a foothold in the long-range wireless Internet sector with its WiMax products and earlier this year sold its broadband wireless access business to Telrad Networks for $6 million. {ID:nL6N0BO0YU]

Alvarion posted a 45 percent drop in first-quarter revenue to $8.5 million and posted a loss excluding one-off items of 51 cents a share.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.