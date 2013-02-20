Alvarion delays Q4 earnings release, in talks to sell activity

TEL AVIV, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Wireless broadband technology firm Alvarion said on Wednesday it would postpone the release of its fourth-quarter earnings due to ongoing negotiations to sell its licensed carrier business.

The earnings, which were due to be released on Wednesday, will now be published on March 6.

“There is no assurance that such negotiations will result in the execution of a definitive agreement,” Israel-based Alvarion said in a statement.

The company, which has struggled to gain a foothold in the long-range wireless Internet sector with its WiMax products, had a loss excluding one-off items of 12 cents a share in the third quarter, compared with earnings of 1 cent a share a year earlier.