7 months ago
Sarjanovic steps down as CEO of sugar merchant Alvean
January 16, 2017 / 3:37 PM / 7 months ago

Sarjanovic steps down as CEO of sugar merchant Alvean

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Sugar merchant Alvean said on Monday that Ivo Sarjanovic was stepping down as chief executive officer.

Sarjanovic has been CEO since the Geneva-based company was set up in 2014 through a joint venture, bringing together the sugar trading operations of Cargill and Copersucar.

"The change is part of a planned transition as the company focuses its strategy on the next phase of growth and development," Alvean said in a statement.

Reporting by Nigel Hunt; Editing by Susan Fenton

