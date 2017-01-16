UPDATE 1-Sarjanovic steps down as CEO of sugar merchant Alvean

(Adds background)

LONDON, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Geneva-based sugar merchant Alvean said on Monday that Ivo Sarjanovic was stepping down as chief executive officer.

Cargill and Copesucar established the joint venture company in 2014, forming one of the world's largest sugar traders.

Sarjanovic has been CEO since the company was set up. He had previously led Cargill's global sugar business.

"The change is part of a planned transition as the company focuses its strategy on the next phase of growth and development," Alvean said in a statement.

The company said it has begun a search for a new CEO and Sarjanovic would remain in his role until his successor was appointed. (Reporting by Nigel Hunt; Editing by Susan Fenton/Ruth Pitchford)