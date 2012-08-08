FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nomura says placed 6.6 pct of Spain's Amadeus
#Financials
August 8, 2012 / 8:16 AM / 5 years ago

Nomura says placed 6.6 pct of Spain's Amadeus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Nomura said on Wednesday it had placed a 6.6 percent stake in Amadeus owned by International Airlines Group at a price of 16.5 euros per share.

IAG, which owns Iberia, the leading airline in Spain and the European-Latin American market, had entered on Tuesday into a hedging transaction with Nomura International to protect its share value in Amadeus.

Amadeus shares were down 6.71 percent at 16.27 euros at around 0815 GMT. (Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by Fiona Ortiz)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
