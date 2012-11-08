FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Amadeus nine-month earnings up 6.4 pct
November 8, 2012 / 7:11 AM / 5 years ago

Amadeus nine-month earnings up 6.4 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Spanish travel technology company Amadeus reported a 6.4 percent rise in nine-month earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to 889 million euros ($1.1 billion), slightly above expectations.

Amadeus said on Thursday nine-month revenue grew 8.4 percent to 2.2 billion euros, in line with forecasts in a Reuters poll, as the company expanded its market share and online flight bookings rose 4 percent. ($1 = 0.7840 euro) (Reporting by Clare Kane; Editing by Dan Lalor)

