Amadeus reports rise in first half earnings

MADRID, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Spanish travel technology company Amadeus reported a 6.3 percent year-on-year increase in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to 646 million euros ($854.88 million), beating analysts’ forecasts.

Amadeus, which provides technology solutions to travel companies, reported a 5.7 percent rise in revenues to 1.6 billion euros, also ahead of forecasts. The company said its competitive position in the market had lifted results despite a stagnant global economy. ($1 = 0.7557 euros) (Reporting by Clare Kane; Editing by Paul Day)