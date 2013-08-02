FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Amadeus reports rise in first half earnings
August 2, 2013 / 6:07 AM / in 4 years

Amadeus reports rise in first half earnings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Spanish travel technology company Amadeus reported a 6.3 percent year-on-year increase in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to 646 million euros ($854.88 million), beating analysts’ forecasts.

Amadeus, which provides technology solutions to travel companies, reported a 5.7 percent rise in revenues to 1.6 billion euros, also ahead of forecasts. The company said its competitive position in the market had lifted results despite a stagnant global economy. ($1 = 0.7557 euros) (Reporting by Clare Kane; Editing by Paul Day)

