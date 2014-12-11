Spain's Amadeus launches share buyback for up to 320 mln eur

MADRID, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Spanish travel technology firm Amadeus said on Thursday it was launching a share buyback programme, on which it would spend up to 320 million euros ($397 million).

The firm said it aimed to buy back no more than 12.5 million shares, equivalent to about 2.79 percent of its capital. The programme will last until May 29 next year, Amadeus said, unless it reaches its maximum spending or share target beforehand.

Amadeus said in a separate statement it was maintaining its 40 to 50 percent dividend pay-out policy, and planned to pay out 50 percent of its profits to shareholders in 2014. ($1 = 0.8066 euros) (Reporting by Sarah White, Editing by Tracy Rucinski)