Spain's Amadeus core profit rises 7.2 pct in 2013 y/y
February 28, 2014 / 7:01 AM / 4 years ago

Spain's Amadeus core profit rises 7.2 pct in 2013 y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Spanish travel technology company Amadeus reported on Friday a 7.2 percent year-on-year increase in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to 1.2 billion euros ($1.6 billion).

Amadeus, which provides technology solutions to travel companies, reported a 6.6 percent rise in revenues to 3.1 billion euros and adjusted net profit on the period of 619.5 million euros, up 7.8 percent.($1 = 0.7309 euros) (Reporting by Paul Day; Editing by Andres Gonzalez)

