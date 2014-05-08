FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 8, 2014

Spain's Amadeus does not rule out new acquisitions in IT travel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, May 8 (Reuters) - Spanish travel technology company Amadeus has not ruled out potential new acquisitions in the internet travel sector, but smaller than the $500-million buyout of Newmarket, the group’s Chief Financial Officer said on Thursday.

“The Newmarket buy was one of the more import in Amadeus’ history, and I can’t believe that we’ll make another acquisition of this kind,” the CFO, Ana de Pro, said during a conference call on the group’s first quarter earnings.

Amadeus bought the hotel IT company in December last year. (Reporting by Robert Hetz, writing by Paul Day; Editing by Julien Toyer)

