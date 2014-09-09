FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Air France to sell 1 pct stake in Amadeus IT for 128 mln euros
September 9, 2014 / 5:25 PM / 3 years ago

Air France to sell 1 pct stake in Amadeus IT for 128 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Air France is selling a 1 percent stake in travel technology company Amadeus IT for around 128 million euros ($165.3 million), according to terms of the accelerated placement seen by Reuters.

Societe Generale is acting as sole bookrunner to the deal, which will see Air France sell about 4.475 million Amadeus shares for a price of around 28 euros per share. The final price is due to be set on Wednesday.

Amadeus shares closed at 28.51 euros on Tuesday.

$1= 0.7742 euro Reporting by Natalie Huet and Alexandre Boksenbaum-Granier; Editing by Pravin Char

