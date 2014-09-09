Air France to sell 1 pct stake in Amadeus IT for 128 mln euros

PARIS, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Air France is selling a 1 percent stake in travel technology company Amadeus IT for around 128 million euros ($165.3 million), according to terms of the accelerated placement seen by Reuters.

Societe Generale is acting as sole bookrunner to the deal, which will see Air France sell about 4.475 million Amadeus shares for a price of around 28 euros per share. The final price is due to be set on Wednesday.

Amadeus shares closed at 28.51 euros on Tuesday.