May 8, 2014 / 6:15 AM / 3 years ago

Spain's Amadeus Q1 core profit rises 8.7 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, May 8 (Reuters) - Spanish travel technology company Amadeus reported on Thursday a 8.7 percent year-on-year rise in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to 351.4 million euros ($489.2 million).

That compared to a forecast by analysts polled by Reuters for a core profit of 348 million euros.

Amadeus, which provides technology solutions to travel companies, reported a 9.1 percent rise in revenues to 867.6 million euros and adjusted net profit on the period of 191.3 million euros from 176.3 million euros a year earlier.

$1 = 0.7183 Euros Reporting by Paul Day; Editing by Tracy Rucinski

