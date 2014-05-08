Spain's Amadeus Q1 core profit rises 8.7 percent

MADRID, May 8 (Reuters) - Spanish travel technology company Amadeus reported on Thursday a 8.7 percent year-on-year rise in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to 351.4 million euros ($489.2 million).

That compared to a forecast by analysts polled by Reuters for a core profit of 348 million euros.

Amadeus, which provides technology solutions to travel companies, reported a 9.1 percent rise in revenues to 867.6 million euros and adjusted net profit on the period of 191.3 million euros from 176.3 million euros a year earlier.