FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Air France says to sell 2.2 percent stake in Amadeus
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 25, 2014 / 6:46 PM / 3 years ago

Air France says to sell 2.2 percent stake in Amadeus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Air France said on Tuesday it is selling a 2.2 percent stake in Spanish travel technology company Amadeus through a derivatives deal with Deutsche Bank.

Air France said it will own about 2.2 percent of Amadeus following the deal and has committed to a 30-day lock up period on the remaining stake.

In a separate statement, Deutsche Bank said it was placing a 1.4 percent stake in Amadeus among institutional investors through an accelerated book build. (Reporting by Sarah Morris; Writing by Tracy Rucinski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.