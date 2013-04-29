FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spain's Amadeus receives 150 million euro loan from EIB
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Relief arriving to storm-ravaged rural areas: governor
Puerto Rico
Relief arriving to storm-ravaged rural areas: governor
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
April 29, 2013 / 4:56 PM / in 4 years

Spain's Amadeus receives 150 million euro loan from EIB

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, April 29 (Reuters) - Spanish travel technology firm Amadeus received a 150 million euro ($196.50 million) loan from the European Investment Bank to invest in research and development, the company said in a statement on Monday.

The loan, with a nine-year maturity, is the second Amadeus has received from the European Union’s bank and will fund research in Amadeus’ distribution business to 2015, improving reservation systems.

The EIB has pledged to lend more to companies to boost job creation and kickstart economic growth on the recession-bound continent.

The Madrid-based company, which provides technology to the travel industry, received a 200 million euro loan from the EIB last May for its IT Solutions business between 2012 and 2014.

Amadeus spent 414 million euros, or 14 percent of its revenues, on research and development last year. ($1 = 0.7634 euros) (Reporting by Clare Kane; Editing by David Cowell)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.