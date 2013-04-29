Spain's Amadeus receives 150 million euro loan from EIB

MADRID, April 29 (Reuters) - Spanish travel technology firm Amadeus received a 150 million euro ($196.50 million) loan from the European Investment Bank to invest in research and development, the company said in a statement on Monday.

The loan, with a nine-year maturity, is the second Amadeus has received from the European Union’s bank and will fund research in Amadeus’ distribution business to 2015, improving reservation systems.

The EIB has pledged to lend more to companies to boost job creation and kickstart economic growth on the recession-bound continent.

The Madrid-based company, which provides technology to the travel industry, received a 200 million euro loan from the EIB last May for its IT Solutions business between 2012 and 2014.

Amadeus spent 414 million euros, or 14 percent of its revenues, on research and development last year. ($1 = 0.7634 euros) (Reporting by Clare Kane; Editing by David Cowell)