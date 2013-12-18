FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spain's Amadeus buys NMTI Holdings for $500 million
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
December 18, 2013 / 4:50 PM / 4 years ago

Spain's Amadeus buys NMTI Holdings for $500 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Spanish travel technology company Amadeus said on Wednesday it is buying U.S. technology group NMTI Holdings and its affiliate group Newmarket for $500 million.

Newmarket, a provider of cloud-based technology solutions for the hotel market, is present in 154 countries and expects revenues of around $110 million in 2013.

Amadeus expects to finalise the acquisition, once given regulatory approval, in the first quarter of 2014, the Spanish company said in a statement.

Amadeus will finance the acquisition through a 5-year, $500 million loan with Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi and the Royal Bank of Scotland, it said.

In a separate statement, Amadeus said it planned to leave its dividend policy unchanged for 2013 with a payout of 50 percent of profit. (Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Writing by Paul Day)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.