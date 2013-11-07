Spain's Amadeus 9-month earnings up 6.5 pct

MADRID, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Spanish travel technology company Amadeus reported on Thursday a 6.5 percent year-on-year increase in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to 948.9 million euros ($1.3 billion).

Amadeus, which provides technology solutions to travel companies, reported a 5.8 percent rise in revenues to 2.362 billion euros and a net profit on the period of 471.7 million euros, also up 9.3 percent.

The company said its competitive position in the market had lifted results despite a stagnant global economy. ($1 = 0.7392 euros) (Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by Tracy Rucinski)