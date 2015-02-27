FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Spain's Amadeus sees solid revenue growth in 2015
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#IT Services & Consulting
February 27, 2015 / 7:20 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Spain's Amadeus sees solid revenue growth in 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Spain’s Amadeus says:

* Sees mid single-digit growth in distribution revenues in 2015

* Sees low double-digit growth in IT solutions revenues in 2015

* Sees sustained earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) margin, increased free cash flow generation at 600-650 million euros in 2015

* EBITDA 1.306 billion euros in 2014 vs 1.303 billion euros in Reuters poll

* Adjusted profit 681 million euros Further company coverage: (Reporting By Julien Toyer; Editing by Sonya Dowsett)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.