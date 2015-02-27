BRIEF-Spain's Amadeus sees solid revenue growth in 2015

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Spain’s Amadeus says:

* Sees mid single-digit growth in distribution revenues in 2015

* Sees low double-digit growth in IT solutions revenues in 2015

* Sees sustained earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) margin, increased free cash flow generation at 600-650 million euros in 2015

* EBITDA 1.306 billion euros in 2014 vs 1.303 billion euros in Reuters poll

* Adjusted profit 681 million euros Further company coverage: (Reporting By Julien Toyer; Editing by Sonya Dowsett)