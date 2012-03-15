FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
B&C makes offer for Austrian AMAG stake -paper
#Basic Materials
March 15, 2012 / 8:15 AM / in 6 years

B&C makes offer for Austrian AMAG stake -paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, March 15 (Reuters) - B&C Industrieholding has offered to buy a 29.9 percent stake in Austrian aluminium group AMAG from One Equity Partners for 19 euros plus a dividend of 1.50 euros per share, the Oberoesterreichische Nachrichten newspaper reported.

The paper did not cite its sources for the report on Thursday. It said regional lender Raiffeisenlandesbank Oberoesterreich planned to increase its 11.5 percent AMAG stake by four to six percentage points.

B&C, which owns Austrian cellulose fibres group Lenzing , declined to comment.

AMAG’s main owner is CP Group 3, a joint venture between One Equity Partners (OEP) and Constantia Packaging, with a stake of over 34 percent. OEP is an affiliate of JPMorgan Chase.

AMAG went public last year. Its shares opened up 0.7 percent at 19.19 euros. (Reporting by Michael Shields and Angelika Gruber; Editing by Will Waterman)

