B&C set to get 29.9 pct stake in Austrian AMAG
#Basic Materials
March 19, 2012 / 8:11 AM / 6 years ago

B&C set to get 29.9 pct stake in Austrian AMAG

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, March 19 (Reuters) - B&C Industrieholding, which owns Austrian cellulose fibres group Lenzing, has agreed to buy a 29.9 percent stake in Austrian aluminium group AMAG from One Equity Partners (OEP), the two groups said.

AMAG on Monday welcomed the deal, which it said gave it a stable long-term core shareholder.

The deal depends on regulatory approval and OEP’s sale of its remaining 4.2 percent stake, a statement released at the weekend said, giving no other details or financial terms.

A newspaper had reported last week that regional lender Raiffeisenlandesbank Oberoesterreich planned to increase its 11.5 percent AMAG stake by between 4 and 6 percentage points.

AMAG’s main owner is CP Group 3, a joint venture between OEP and Constantia Packaging. OEP is an affiliate of JPMorgan Chase . AMAG went public last year. (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by David Holmes)

